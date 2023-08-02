Barclays Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $147.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.63.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

