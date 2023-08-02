Barclays PLC Sells 57,287 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,287 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Hershey worth $80,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hershey by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after buying an additional 155,221 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Hershey by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1,009.1% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

Hershey stock opened at $230.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.06. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

