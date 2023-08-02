Barclays PLC Sells 381,590 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of AON worth $87,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.91 and a 200-day moving average of $320.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

