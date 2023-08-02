Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $109,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock worth $5,080,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.97 and a 200-day moving average of $184.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.