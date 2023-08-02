Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $109,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.97 and a 200-day moving average of $184.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
