Barclays PLC Purchases 931,588 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 150.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 931,588 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 11.40% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $105,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

XHB stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.58. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

