Barclays PLC Has $98.51 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 115.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,451,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,849 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $98,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,406 shares of company stock worth $20,220,527. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

