Barclays PLC Has $76.49 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,640 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Centene worth $76,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Centene by 36.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 102.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 724,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after acquiring an additional 365,947 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Centene by 23.2% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 96,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Centene by 832.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 409,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,807 shares during the period. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

