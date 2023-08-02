Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 149,559 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $107,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

Stryker Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SYK opened at $279.18 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

