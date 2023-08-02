Barclays PLC Buys 148,590 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $88,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Shares of NSC opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.42 and its 200-day moving average is $221.73. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.