Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Bank7 has increased its dividend by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Stock Up 4.1 %

BSVN opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank7 from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,797 shares in the company, valued at $7,746,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,746,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,649 shares of company stock valued at $176,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank7 by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bank7 in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.