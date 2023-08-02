Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 561 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,430. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE MCO traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.33. 481,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.