Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 116 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $18.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $530.87. 1,738,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,647. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.29 and a 200 day moving average of $403.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The company has a market capitalization of $241.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

