Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Purchases 7,653 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 1,304.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SEA by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

SEA Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE SE traded down $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,736. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.35.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

