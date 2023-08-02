Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $707,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $14.66 on Wednesday, reaching $240.11. The company had a trading volume of 809,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,008. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.