Band Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $160.26 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00004114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $160.26 million and $6.02 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 136,958,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,558,883 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

