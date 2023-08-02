Bancreek Capital Management LP Purchases 3,723 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 4.6% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.90 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.79.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

