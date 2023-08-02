Bancreek Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 4.1% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.28. 497,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

