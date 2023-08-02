Bancor One Day Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $56.49 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bancor has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,016,604 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 150,006,515.45299608 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.36790491 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $4,578,017.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

