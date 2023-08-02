Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.452 per share by the bank on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Banco Macro Trading Down 2.1 %

Banco Macro stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,769. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 15.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,472 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $361,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

