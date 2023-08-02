Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,952,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 379.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 693,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 261,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Stock Performance

NYSE BALY traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $735.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.93. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BALY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

