Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Shares Down 4.9%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.02. 109,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 762,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.78.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

