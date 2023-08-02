Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Ball were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 12.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 435,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,189. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.