Balancer Tops One Day Volume of $4.74 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $228.83 million and $4.74 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $4.46 or 0.00014925 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,330,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,329,772 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

