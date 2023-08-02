Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 55,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,362,129 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

TZOO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 90,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,827. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

