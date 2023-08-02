Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AX. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush increased their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of AX opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

