Axiom European Financial Debt Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AXI)

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Axiom European Financial Debt Stock Performance

LON AXI opened at GBX 88 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1,257.14. Axiom European Financial Debt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.29 ($1.20).

