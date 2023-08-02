Axie Infinity Price Reaches $5.93 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $832.92 million and $61.93 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.93 or 0.00020324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014209 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,178.65 or 1.00039948 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002253 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.01224488 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $93,250,953.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

