Axie Infinity Price Hits $6.03 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.03 or 0.00020301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $846.58 million and $96.57 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00014009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,652.13 or 0.99910686 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.00075169 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $83,448,809.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

