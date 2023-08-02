Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $1,086,484.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.76. The company had a trading volume of 255,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.