Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.45 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,125. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $250,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

