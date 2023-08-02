Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 10.0 %

AXTA stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. 4,689,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,222. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

