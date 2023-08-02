Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Down 14.5% in July

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 364,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,500. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.