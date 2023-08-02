Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

AVA opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.93%.

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avista news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

