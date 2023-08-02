Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Given New $275.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $226.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day moving average of $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.38. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 404.13%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 35.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

