Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Up 9.0% in July

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 448,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $625,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 136,288 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $6.47 on Tuesday, reaching $226.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,574. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.95. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 35.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.67.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.