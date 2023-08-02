Avion Wealth Takes $71,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $247.43. 1,146,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.52. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.