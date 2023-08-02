Avion Wealth Sells 221 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Avion Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,693,000 after purchasing an additional 130,742 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 801,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,609 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,165 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. 2,218,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,199. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

