Avion Wealth Sells 1,588 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avion Wealth decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.66. 606,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

