Avion Wealth Has $35,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Avion Wealth reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $647,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,393,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,840 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,452,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,216,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,843 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. 2,144,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,673. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

