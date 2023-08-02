Avion Wealth Acquires 6,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. 19,015,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,114,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

