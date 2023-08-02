Avion Wealth Acquires 2,444 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 106,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,080. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $310.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

