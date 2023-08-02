AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 20,771 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $228,688.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 492,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 20,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $228,688.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 492,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,390.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,951,768 shares of company stock worth $32,578,122. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvidXchange Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 192,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

AVDX opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

