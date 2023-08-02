AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 194.60 ($2.50). Approximately 1,457,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 681,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.49).

AVI Global Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £916.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,621.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

AVI Global Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £187.18 ($240.31) per share, with a total value of £2,058,980 ($2,643,445.89). In other AVI Global Trust news, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £187.18 ($240.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,058,980 ($2,643,445.89). Also, insider June Jessop purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £39,200 ($50,327.38). 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.