Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $4.34 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and $117.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.54 or 0.00042999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,943,606 coins and its circulating supply is 346,224,156 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

