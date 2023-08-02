AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Lifted by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 3.2% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AutoZone by 54.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $42.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,438.53. 127,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,458.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,500.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.