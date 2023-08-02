Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.36. 1,809,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,221. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.91 and a 200 day moving average of $221.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

