Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.32. 1,287,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,827. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.25 and a 200-day moving average of $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

