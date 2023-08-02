Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its position in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 8,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the software company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.9 %

ADSK stock traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.33. 241,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

