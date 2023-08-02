Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $65,251.53 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.78. 1,386,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,839. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

