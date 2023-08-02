Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $65,251.53 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00.
Autodesk Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.78. 1,386,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,839. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $235.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.
Institutional Trading of Autodesk
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
