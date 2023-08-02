AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Down 9.6% in July

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. 380,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,145. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -92.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $59.61.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,865 shares of company stock valued at $498,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in AtriCure by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 56,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATRC

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.